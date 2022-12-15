Discover the 25 winners of AAP Magazine 28 Streets

Robert Doisneau wrote “The marvels of daily life are exciting; no movie director can arrange the unexpected that you find in the street.”

And we where not disappointed by all the wonderful images that we received!

For this 28th edition of AAP Magazine, we were looking for the heart and soul of a society and its people. Whether photographed in the countryside, or in an urban setting, the images we chose reflect the diversity of the photographers background and approach to street photography. The twenty-five selected photographers have many talents, an eye for detail, light and composition. Thanks to their ability to grasp decisive moments, they allowed us to become a spectator of their wanderings, a curious observer of people’s behavior.

Selecting the winners was certainly not an easy task, there were so many incredible single shots from around the world, but in the end we hope you will all enjoy this collection of weird and wonderful stolen moments.

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won ”AAP Magazine #28: Streets”

The Winner of AAP Magazine 28 Streets is Olga Karlovac (Croatia) with her series “Escape”

Rain Man © Olga Karlovac

The Second Place Winner is Argus Paul Estabrook (United States) with his series “Fare Adjustment”

Tokyo Metro Ticket Booth © Argus Paul Estabrook

The Third Place Winner is Anna Biret (France) with the image “Electric Girl”

Electric Girl © Anna Biret

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are : Vincent Soyez (France/United States), Hans Severin (Germany), Elena Phillips (Spain), Antonio Denti (Italy), Pelin Guven (China), Carol Foote (Australia), Luning Cao (China), Elmira Sturki (Ukraine), Orna Naor (Israel), Henk Kosche (Germany), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Margo MacArthur (United States), Carl Young (United States), Lukasz Korulczyk (Poland), Dominik Schulze (Germany), Massimo Giordano (Italy), Daniel Dorko (Hungary), Julien Schoener (Germany), Liza Botkin (United States), Rodrigo Paredes (Argentina), Eric Davidove (United States) and Jon Wollenhaupt (United States).

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #28 Streets