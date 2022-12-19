Our 8th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration. In reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson’s photo essay, The Mind’s Eye investigates the depth and thoughts behind each image.

To take photographs means to recognize – simultaneously and within a fraction of a second – both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye and one’s heart on the same axis. Henri Cartier-Bresson

Winners will receive $10,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

The grand prize is $5,000, the 2nd prize is $2,000, the 3rd prize is $1,500, the 4th prize is $1,000 and the 5th prize is $500!

All winners will have their work published/showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, Newsletter, social media and featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2023”.

In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com

Jurors

Lisa Kristine: Humanitarian photographer

Harvey Stein: Photographer, Teacher, Lecturer, Author and Curator

Ann Jastrab: Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA.

Baldwin Lee: Photographer, Teacher

Francesca Hummler: Photographer, Community Manager at Der Greif Magazine

Kenneth Dickerman: Photographer, Photo Assignment Editor for the Washington Post

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel: Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo

PRIZES

First Place Winner

Cash Prize: $5,000 (US Dollars).

All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2023

Exclusive interview published on All About Photo

Portfolio permanently exhibited on All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2023”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Second Place Winner

Cash Prize: $2,000 (US Dollars).

Portfolio published on All About Photo

Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2023”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Third Place Winner

Cash Prize: $1,500 (US Dollars).

Fourth Place Winner

Cash Prize: $1,000 (US Dollars).

Fifth Place Winner

Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).

Merit

The next thirty-five winners (ranked from 6 to 40) will have one of their photographs showcased on All About Photo website, newsletter and social media platforms.

International Photography Awards: All About Photo Awards 2023 The The Mind’s Eye

Final deadline: 02-02-2024

⇢ Enter Competition – All About Photo (United States)

© Marcus Yam, Photographer of the Year 2022