We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Surrealism

Illusions

Photo of Lia Mageira Lia Mageira7 November 2022
0 186

The only sound I can hear in Zirou Lake is the rustling of the leaves falling into the water. An absolute stillness on the surface of the lake, not letting me realize where the material is and where the reflection, the illusion is.

In reality, in the bowels of the lake, there are enormous forces at work.

According to geologists, there was once a cave, and the roof collapsed thousands of years ago. Its internal communication with the Louros river reduces the subterranean pressures.

Where are the branches, where are the clouds, where are the trunks and where are the shadows of the birds? Where is the sky and where is the water? The eye can hardly distinguish them. To be proved that there is an illusion, the image has to be reversed in the eye cornea.

Which has already been reversed.

Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Photo of Lia Mageira Lia Mageira7 November 2022
0 186
Photo of Lia Mageira

Lia Mageira

Born in Greece and based in Athens. Lia has attended courses on Art and she is a holder of a degree from the University of West Attica, Greece. Her focus is on Travel Photography, History and Culture.

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button