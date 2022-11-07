The only sound I can hear in Zirou Lake is the rustling of the leaves falling into the water. An absolute stillness on the surface of the lake, not letting me realize where the material is and where the reflection, the illusion is.

In reality, in the bowels of the lake, there are enormous forces at work.

According to geologists, there was once a cave, and the roof collapsed thousands of years ago. Its internal communication with the Louros river reduces the subterranean pressures.

Where are the branches, where are the clouds, where are the trunks and where are the shadows of the birds? Where is the sky and where is the water? The eye can hardly distinguish them. To be proved that there is an illusion, the image has to be reversed in the eye cornea.

Which has already been reversed.