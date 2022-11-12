We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
12 August 2022, 11.50

Photo of Giorgio Gerardi Giorgio Gerardi29 November 2022
The images are part of the “clouds” project, a project that I started in July 2019 and that I have developed in several series (images and videos).

Clouds are a subject that has always fascinated me; they are something that changes constantly, to remind us of the continuous becoming of reality. They are something that has no shape of its own, but changes moment by moment, in ways that are always different and unrepeatable. They are light, elusive. They cannot be grasped, they cannot be touched, they remain something indefinite.

For another images see giorgiogerardi.com.

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.5 detail 2)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.8 detail 3)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.13 detail 1)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.15 detail 1)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.16 detail 2)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.18 detail 1)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.44 detail 1)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.45 detail 1)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.47 detail 2)
12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.50 detail 3)

Giorgio Gerardi

I have been capturing images with my camera since I was a child, always self-taught, and during the last three years I have started again with a research of mine, that I had set aside many years ago. I photographed the clouds, the sand, the leaves the bark of the trees, the earth, getting more and more into the details of the original image, which I rework with digital graphics programs.

