The images are part of the “clouds” project, a project that I started in July 2019 and that I have developed in several series (images and videos).

Clouds are a subject that has always fascinated me; they are something that changes constantly, to remind us of the continuous becoming of reality. They are something that has no shape of its own, but changes moment by moment, in ways that are always different and unrepeatable. They are light, elusive. They cannot be grasped, they cannot be touched, they remain something indefinite.

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.5 detail 2)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.8 detail 3)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.13 detail 1)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.15 detail 1)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.16 detail 2)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.18 detail 1)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.44 detail 1)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.45 detail 1)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.47 detail 2)

12 August 2022, 11.50 (v.50 detail 3)