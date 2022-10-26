Something inappropriate behind the back

Often there are things behind our backs that we are not aware of: the gaze of a stranger, rather than a background that contrasts with the idea of us that we would like to convey, or something else vaguely unexpected or inappropriate.
The images I present have as their theme precisely this slight dissonance; at times it is the photographer’s eye that has sought it out and found it behind the subject, juxtaposing different and incongruent elements in the same frame, at other times it arrives more casually, as if something not consciously perceived at the moment of the shot took revenge by overturning the sense of the image.
A divertissement that would like to restore, by juxtaposing them with a slight sneer, a vaguely surreal dimension to otherwise irrelevant things and people.