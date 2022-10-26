Something inappropriate behind the back

Often there are things behind our backs that we are not aware of: the gaze of a stranger, rather than a background that contrasts with the idea of us that we would like to convey, or something else vaguely unexpected or inappropriate.

The images I present have as their theme precisely this slight dissonance; at times it is the photographer’s eye that has sought it out and found it behind the subject, juxtaposing different and incongruent elements in the same frame, at other times it arrives more casually, as if something not consciously perceived at the moment of the shot took revenge by overturning the sense of the image.

A divertissement that would like to restore, by juxtaposing them with a slight sneer, a vaguely surreal dimension to otherwise irrelevant things and people.

Working class behind the back. Rome, S.Angelo bridge, April 26th 2022.

A glance of disapproval over your shoulder. Rome, Piazza di S. Egidio, May 18th 2022.

Saints look over the shoulders of the unsuspecting family. Rome, Via di Porta Angelica, May 19th 2022.

Depression and straw hat. Rome Via del Mascherino, June 11th 2022.

Craftsman and alter ego. Rome, Borgo Pio, June 16th 2022.

The unexpected, surreal bride. Rome, Via Pietro della Valle, June 11th 2022.

Musical icecream. Rome, Via della Croce, April 29th 2022.

Turning one\’s back. Rome, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, May 25th 2022.

The spectre behind the bride. Rome, Vicolo d’Orfeo, May 25th 2022.

A friend and the Master behind his back, a tribute. Rome, Ara Pacis Museum, May 31th 2022.