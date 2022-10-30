We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Guca trumpet Festival

Photo of Stefanos Chronis Stefanos Chronis Follow on Twitter 30 October 2022
The Guca trumpet festival, world renowned and ancient annual brass band festival started 1961 in the small village of Guca, in Serbia, gathers today hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world to the sound of Balkan music. The festival is of important relevance in the national popular culture.

The village of Guca  in the Dragacevo district is a peaceful, scenic and colorful part of western Serbia. It has gained world fame owing to its Assembly of Trumpet Players, the largest trumpet and brass band event on the planet.  In the several days of the Gucha festival, hardly anyone can resist giving themselves to the adrenalin-rushing rhythms and melodies that simply force one to jump to ones feet and dance.

The traditionally hospitable Guca has earned its place on the map of world music festivals, inviting high interest from ethno music lovers. As an internationally recognized trumpet capital, and a singular corner of positive energy,  Guca is a place of catharsis of the heart and soul while the festival lasts. All this is more than enough to attract thousand visitors to Guca each year.

Today orchestras from around the country, region and abroad, head for Guca to compete for the best orchestra and the best solo performer. The festival is followed by numerous cultural and art programs, but surely the central event of the manifestation is the announcement of the winners.

Celebration starts
All kinds of fun and dance
Trumpets everywhere
From Above a musician
Everybody is dancing
5 days party
Traditional festivities
Personal atittude
Calories for staying wake all night
Serbian traditional clothes
Work as a mathematician in a public school. I am an amateur photographer. Like to express myself through photography. I believe photography can be used to inform and lead to greater understanding of the world. Can bring people to question what is happening around them-us, engendering interest in places, people and cultures. Like photographing Ethnic-folklore and social documentary projects in my trips in Greece and around the world. My photos are a combination of street, reportage & travel photography. Photos of mine have been published at National Geographic and Vogue Italia.

