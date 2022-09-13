Fragment of “weltanschauung”: statuesque and incongruent

Roma

Italy

The city where I live is full of sculptures of all kinds, in museums, buildings and squares: pompous representations of heroes or marvellous masterpieces accumulated over three thousand years of history, statues carried in processions, copies of famous works or herms with the fathers of the fatherland, garden dwarfs or fancy neoclassical warriors.

There are few things so effective in bringing to the surface a certain stunned absurdity which is one of my favourite ways of interpreting current times, and it is no coincidence that depictions of sculptures and their relationship to humans are present in many works that preceded this one.

But it would be too easy and obvious to be sarcastic about the more rhetorical images, highlighting their prosaic aspects or juxtaposing them with random elements that desecrate their solemnity.

Many photos have been taken in this way, more or less good, even by me.

In choosing the photos I present here, I preferred a slightly different approach: it seemed to me more stimulating to try to render the incongruity of these works with the context that surrounds them, whether they are masterpieces and their copies, cheap sculptures or even plaster saints to put in the garden.

I almost always wanted to avoid blatant contrasts, and so to give this feeling of being out of place, it seemed more effective to use a few elements: a strange light, the multiplication of figures that are ugly in their uniqueness, but which seem to dance as they repeat themselves, some odd comparison, rather than some slightly out-of-tune setting.

Supervising empty chairs. Rome, Palazzo Altemps, February 16th 2021.

Sunset of Stesicorus. Rome, Pincio Gardens, January 25th 2022.

Conversation, the child and the hoplite. Rome, Academy of S.Luca, February 10th 2022.

Our Lady of the stop sign. Rome, Via del Mascherino, July 11th 2021.

Languid warrior. Rome, Via della Stamperia, July 2nd 2021.

Hidden pity. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, September 10th 2021.

Discobolo, are you doing an illegal act? Rome, Via Alessandro Farnese, June 24th 2021.

The Dark Lord at the Pincio. Rome, Pincio Gardens, January 25th 2022.

Sirtaki. Torrimpietra, Via Aurelia, October 31th 2021.

And there came an Angel wielding a spear, but he stumbled over the hats. Rome, Ponte S.Angelo, September 22th 2021.

