The feeling of being slightly out of place

Roma

Italy

What binds the characters animating this series of images is the common feeling that there is something slightly out of place in their being.

Whether they are tourists portrayed in a moment of fatigue or in the act of performing for the photographer, the passer-by grappling with a somewhat allusively overturned kerbstone, or the musician who seems to materialise out of thin air, each one, either by their appearance or by the context in which they move, betrays some slightly dissonant note.

The task of the photographer who loves this kind of atmosphere is to perceive and render this feeling of dissonance in an effective image, possibly with just a few touches, a detail here, such as the shadow of the pierced hats on the faces of some tourists, an old tramp on a bicycle, or with a quotation: centuries ago it was Nero playing the lyre on the ruins of the City, now it is a lonely old saxophonist.

Under the scandalised eyes of the angels. Rome, Via del Governo Vecchio, July 26th 2022.

Famous glimpse with irruption. Rome, Via del Banco di S. Spirito, July 4th 2022.

The Quest for the Way. Rome, Basilica di S. Maria in Trastevere, May 10th 2022.

Allusive. Rome, Borgo Pio, June 25th 2022.

The violinist came down from the roof. Rome, Largo Goldoni, March 28th 2022.

The tourist caught the eye. Rome, Largo del Colonnato, June 2nd 2022.

Sun, heat and fatigue. Rome, Largo di Porta Castello, July 9th 2022.

Caps, lights and shadows. Rome, Via del Governo Vecchio, July 6th 2022.

Strange times and strange characters. Rome, Piazza Cavour, July 25th 2022.

Post-apocalyptic Sax. Rome, Via dei Fori Imperiali, March 4th 2022.

