The feeling of being slightly out of place

What binds the characters animating this series of images is the common feeling that there is something slightly out of place in their being.
Whether they are tourists portrayed in a moment of fatigue or in the act of performing for the photographer, the passer-by grappling with a somewhat allusively overturned kerbstone, or the musician who seems to materialise out of thin air, each one, either by their appearance or by the context in which they move, betrays some slightly dissonant note.
The task of the photographer who loves this kind of atmosphere is to perceive and render this feeling of dissonance in an effective image, possibly with just a few touches, a detail here, such as the shadow of the pierced hats on the faces of some tourists, an old tramp on a bicycle, or with a quotation: centuries ago it was Nero playing the lyre on the ruins of the City, now it is a lonely old saxophonist.