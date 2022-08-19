Making the much out of the little: a programme

Extracting the maximum from the minimum could be an oxymoron, an operational agenda in the field of photography, or more generally a wise way to cope with the travails of these prolific times.
In any case, those who pay attention to detail, to the ‘little thing’. to compose a small still life by emphasising the forms and reciprocal relationships between the irrelevant objects that are before our eyes without being worthy of a glance, can have the satisfaction of having composed a relevant image from little or nothing.
The figurative arts of the past and present are full of masterful examples of this way of creating: no need to give examples that are there for all to see.
Personally, I learnt this lesson during my hospital stay with Covid in 2020: the limitations posed by isolation and immobility in a closed room were an incentive for me to try to render the thoughts and atmospheres of that experience photographically, and helped make it less traumatic than it was for many others.
And so little things, much from little, the images presented here could be described as still lifes, but it is precisely the search for minimal subjects, which become relevant only through the balance of the forms and their reciprocal relationships, that distinguishes them.