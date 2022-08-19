Making the much out of the little: a programme

Roma

Italy

Extracting the maximum from the minimum could be an oxymoron, an operational agenda in the field of photography, or more generally a wise way to cope with the travails of these prolific times.

Steps in the rain. Rome, Via Merulana, October 21th 2021.

In any case, those who pay attention to detail, to the ‘little thing’. to compose a small still life by emphasising the forms and reciprocal relationships between the irrelevant objects that are before our eyes without being worthy of a glance, can have the satisfaction of having composed a relevant image from little or nothing.

The Wall and the glass half empty. Rome, Via Stefano Porcari, August 1st 2022.

The figurative arts of the past and present are full of masterful examples of this way of creating: no need to give examples that are there for all to see.

Almost a crime scene. Rome, Piazza Cola di Rienzo, February 11th 2021.

Personally, I learnt this lesson during my hospital stay with Covid in 2020: the limitations posed by isolation and immobility in a closed room were an incentive for me to try to render the thoughts and atmospheres of that experience photographically, and helped make it less traumatic than it was for many others.

Wind. Rome, Piazza Adriana, March 21th 2022.

And so little things, much from little, the images presented here could be described as still lifes, but it is precisely the search for minimal subjects, which become relevant only through the balance of the forms and their reciprocal relationships, that distinguishes them.

Concentric circles. Rome, Piazza Americo Capponi, June 2nd 2022.

Chains. Rome Via Crescenzio, August 2nd 2021.

Still life. Rome, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, August 4th 2022.

Antennas at sunset. Rome, Viale della Trinità dei Monti, January 25th 2022.

Empty chair. Rome, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, July 28th 2022.

Following the trail with hesitant steps. Rome, Via Giovanni Vitelleschi, August 2nd 2022.

