The Ballerina’s smile

Photo of Andrea Giubelli Andrea Giubelli28 July 2022
24/07/2022

Ferrara

Italy

The Ballerina moves harmoniously, lightly. Her body doesn’t seem to feel gravity, it seems to bend beyond what it can. The Ballerina is grace, delicacy, lightness, harmony. And at the same time she is strength, tenacity, endurance, energy. Everything is done with incredible lightness and apparent ease. All her steps and movements are accompanied by a smile, by a face that never transmits fatigue or effort. And while you admire the Ballerina’s steps, perhaps it is her smile that strikes you the most: the Ballerina’s smile.

(Dancer, Isabella Minutillo)
Andrea Giubelli

I’m an italian amateur photographer. I have collaborated with Innovation Norway, Trimaran (France) and some images of my trips were published in several web magazines.
