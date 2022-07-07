Q&A with Elena Liventseva

What Does Photography Mean to You?

Photography for me is an opportunity to form a visual attitude to events and phenomena, to create a statement through sensory and emotional experience. I am interested in sharing my worldview and getting feedback about others worldview.

How did you get interested in photography?

I have always been interested in painting, how artists create their works. That`s why photography has become for me a canvas on which I paint my inner paintings.

What do you think makes photography necessary?

In my opinion, in the modern world photography is necessary for creation.

One picture can make me change direction, look inside myself, experience certain emotions. Photography affects the viewer and this effect should be creative.

How do the events unfolding around you affect your photographic projects?

The events unfolding around become the source of my research. I am reflected in them, and they are reflected in my works. I get to know such events through life experience, cinema, literature, art and I’m looking for my own images and statements. This way i talk to events through my projects.