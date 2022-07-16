08/06/2022

Bootle

United Kingdom

Lunt meadow is wasteland reclaimed and turned into a wildlife area; on this day I walked for an hour and never saw a soul… enjoyed the selfish beauty of solitude. The meadows are left to run wild but have a woodland section and many artificial lakes have been created for waterfowl. It is my haven; a place where I walk and grow closer to my ‘self’. The dedication ‘for LL’ is for the colleague and friend who first introduced me to the place.

wise

intense -eyes- -beak- -claws- -feathers- hover above on a blue lake tethered to a point in time as stranded cloud wisps – while far below myriad crowds of silhouettes and colours cradling pollock-blocks of -blues- -purples- -gold- -vermillion- sway hypnotically in rhythmic dance on their -lime- -Chartreuse- -jade- -avocado- canvas garrisoned as batons of bold braided bull-rush conduct an ensemble of crickets and katydids to attend the plump lush ripe bees heavy with pollen-sacks ‘coptering from flower-to-flower circumnavigating slender blue-gold metallic dragonflies – the air tastes sweet as clover-honey alone at Lunt meadow and if this is part of the beautiful accident it is still quite sane today to see how some would presume to believe other

