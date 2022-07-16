One Photo Story

Alone at Lunt meadow

Photo of Alan Corkish Alan Corkish16 July 2022
0 46

08/06/2022

Bootle

United Kingdom

Lunt meadow is wasteland reclaimed and turned into a wildlife area; on this day I walked for an hour and never saw a soul… enjoyed the selfish beauty of solitude. The meadows are left to run wild but have a woodland section and many artificial lakes have been created for waterfowl. It is my haven; a place where I walk and grow closer to my ‘self’. The dedication ‘for LL’ is for the colleague and friend who first introduced me to the place.

wise

intense -eyes- -beak- -claws- -feathers- hover above on a blue lake tethered to a point in time as stranded cloud wisps – while far below myriad crowds of silhouettes and colours cradling pollock-blocks of -blues- -purples- -gold- -vermillion- sway hypnotically in rhythmic dance on their -lime- -Chartreuse- -jade- -avocado- canvas garrisoned as batons of bold braided bull-rush conduct an ensemble of crickets and katydids to attend the plump lush ripe bees heavy with pollen-sacks ‘coptering from flower-to-flower circumnavigating slender blue-gold metallic dragonflies – the air tastes sweet as clover-honey alone at Lunt meadow and if this is part of the beautiful accident it is still quite sane today to see how some would presume to believe other

wise

Photo of Alan Corkish

Alan Corkish

Senior editor at erbacce-press.com and one-time psychologist working within the NHS with a Crisis Team. Dr. Corkish (BA MA MSc PhD) comes from a solidly working-class background having worked variously as a building worker, stoker on a steam-ship, dock-labourer, farm hand, street-sweeper and at various manual-occupations. His published work includes three perfect bound poetry collections...
