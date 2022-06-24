International Photography Awards

The Beautiful Winning Images of AAP Magazine #24 Portrait

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #24: Portrait.

The most difficult thing for me is a portrait. You have to try and put your camera between the skin of a person and his shirt.

Henry Cartier-Bresson

The most common definition of portrait photography: from identifying, to the most sensitive approach of capturing emotions, (including its ability to heighten the model or to educate the viewer) portrait photography is strengthened by a wide variety of forms and practices. It transcends the posed studio shots or the common family portraits to become a genre in its own right that allows photographers to express their full creativity.

Describe, reveal, embellish, question, disturb… a portrait can inspire many different reactions. But if there are indeed a thousand faces to a photograph, we could only showcase some of them, and this new edition of AAP Magazine focuses on the vision of 25 photographers from 14 different countries and 4 continents!.

Each one of them reveals their personal narrative and different approach to the Portrait Photography.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 24 Portrait is Ryotaro Horiuchi (Japan) 

ryotarohoriuchi.com

Cavalry warrior from the series ‘Descendants of Samurai’ © Ryotaro Horiuchi

Samurai still live in today’s Japan. In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years. At the festival, the descendants of Samurai continue to protect their culture in parallel with living their current lives. 

The Second Place Winner is Colby Sadeghi (United States)

www.colbysadeghi.com

Isabelle from the series ‘Reflection’ © Colby Sadeghi
