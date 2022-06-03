Photo Exhibition

‘Muay Thai Kids’ by Alain Schroeder

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 3 June 2022
0 117

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Muay Thai Kids’ by Alain Schroeder

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of June 2022 and includes sicteen photographs from the series ‘Muay Thai Kids’

MUAY THAI KIDS

Far from Thailand’s iconic tourist destinations, Isan, the kingdom’s largest region, reaches north and east to the borders of Laos and Cambodia. Poverty forces many residents to seek work in Bangkok, but fearing the temptations of city life (drugs, gangs, sex trade…), children are often left behind under the care of grandparents.

© Alain Schroeder

To keep them out of trouble, and with the prospect of earning money to support the family, kids are enrolled in Muay Thai (the traditional martial art of Thai boxing that is the country’s national sport) as early as 5, and can be competing by 6-7 years old.

Training camps (2500 in Isaan and 1200 in Bangkok) are schools of life filled with deprivation, discipline and respect for fellow combatants. Every story is similar, the kids dream of one day fighting on TV, building a house for their parents and defending the pride of their community, while gym owners, trainers and families rely heavily on their earnings.

Betting is fierce and the pressure on the children is palpable. Few will become champions, but for poor kids with limited options, Muay Thai is a way to meet the cultural expectation of helping their families and a chance at a better life.

In July 2021, the IOC recognized Muay Thai as an Olympic sport. It promises to be a baptism by fire at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for many young fighters who are now starting to dream not only of money, but also of medals and glory.

Click here to see online exhibition →
© Alain Schroeder

Photo Exhibition: Muay Thai Kids by Alain Schroeder
Start Date: 01-06-2022 • End Date: 30-06-2022
Venue: All About Photo (United States)

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 3 June 2022
0 117
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

Related Articles

Win an online solo…

4 June 2022

New Call for Entry:…

2 June 2022

The Spectacular Winning Images…

20 May 2022

The Country That Drowned…

4 March 2022

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button