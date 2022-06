12/06/2022

Odessa

Ukraine

In painting, paintings made in black and white are rare… in these works attention is paid to forms and poses, this is their value, however, they are obscure to the eye… Goethe

So now in the new reality in which there is a war… there are rigid forms, uncertainty, there are “political poses”, but there is no color… light and color, like the brightness of PEACEFUL LIFE…