Fotocontest.it – Win 200€ in cash with your best black and white photograph!

Contest organizer

Fotocontest.it is an Italian web community of photography enthusiasts who weekly organise free photo contests since 2006, these contests are voted by the community and have no prizes (except for the glory, of course), but users love the system and participate to every contest and improve their skills.

In partnership with Photocontest.ch, a swiss contest platform used by international photo festivals, it was decided to organise paid contests, voted by a jury of experts and with real prizes.

Win 200 € in cash

After an initial experiment, a competition with a EUR 200 cash prize has now been opened.

The theme is black and white photography, the entry fee for each photograph submitted is € 3.50 until 30 June (early bird) and € 5 thereafter.

Deadline of the contest

The closing date for the competition is 31 July 2022.

Jurors

The jury is composed by Stefano Bianchi (founder of Crowdbooks Publishing, France), Fausto Podavini (photographer, Italy) and Didier Ruef (photographer, Switzerland).

Photo by Sil-M

Photo by Madison

International Photography Awards: 2 Black and white – Fotocontest.it

Start Date: 15-06-2022 • End Date: 31-07-2022

Venue: Fotocontest.it (Italy)