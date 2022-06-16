Crooked figures in the City

Hooded characters, faces covered or barely distinguishable, often shot from behind, are the crooked figures that give this collection its title.
I wanted to put together a selection of images that give an account of the atmosphere of a precarious and suspended city, which is no longer fully recognisable, and which can be rendered with a squinting gaze, ready to catch disturbing elements under the veneer of the usual.
They are figures whose peripheral position in relation to the frame, or their twisted, crooked attitudes tell stories of estrangement, of suspension of time, of an unresolved relationship with a reality that is increasingly difficult to interpret, testifying to an astonished unease that they share with the photographer.
Without exaggerating, however, it is an imperceptible unease, a subtle sensation that is better rendered with subdued or ironic images, with an oblique and allusive gaze, rather than with an explicit discourse.
