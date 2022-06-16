Crooked figures in the City

Roma

Italy

Hooded characters, faces covered or barely distinguishable, often shot from behind, are the crooked figures that give this collection its title.

I wanted to put together a selection of images that give an account of the atmosphere of a precarious and suspended city, which is no longer fully recognisable, and which can be rendered with a squinting gaze, ready to catch disturbing elements under the veneer of the usual.

They are figures whose peripheral position in relation to the frame, or their twisted, crooked attitudes tell stories of estrangement, of suspension of time, of an unresolved relationship with a reality that is increasingly difficult to interpret, testifying to an astonished unease that they share with the photographer.

Without exaggerating, however, it is an imperceptible unease, a subtle sensation that is better rendered with subdued or ironic images, with an oblique and allusive gaze, rather than with an explicit discourse.

Secluded visitor. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, March 3rd 2022.

Comparison of opposites. Rome, Palazzo Bonaparte, Piazza Venezia, March 18th 2022.

Turning one’s back. Rome, Piazza della Rotonda, March 26th 2022.

Faceless man. Rome, Castel S.Angelo gardens, April 4th 2022.

Under a mocking gaze. Rome, Via Piero Della Francesca, April 21th 2022.

Looking away. Rome, Via dei Farnesi, March 29th 2022.

Worrying presence. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, April 4th 2022.

Crooked figures. Rome, Piazza Risorgimento, April 13th 2022.

The call. Rome, Borgo Pio, April 27th 2022.