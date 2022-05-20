The Spectacular Winning Images of All About Photo Awards 2022

All About Photo is delighted to announce this year’s winners of All About Photo Awards 2022, recognizing the best single images from photographers around the world.

Visionary photographers from around the world, both professional and amateur, shared their unique perspectives and competed for international recognition as the next “Photographer of the Year,” $10,000 in cash prizes and publication in the printed magazine ‘Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022’.

A panel of 7 expert jurors, including Ian Berry (Photographer, Magnum Photos), Paula Tognarelli (Executive Director and Curator Griffin Museum of Photography), Ann Jastrab (Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA, Manfred Baumann (Leica Photographer), Tom Price (Photographer, Winner All About Photo Awards 2021), Giuseppe Oliverio (Founder and Director PHmuseum) , and Sandrine Hermand-Grisel (Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo) have evaluated thousands of entries from all over the world.

Now in its 7th year, All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye has become a reference for discovering new talents and celebrating outstanding photographers. The jurors selected 41 winners who come from 21 different countries and across 4 continents.

The final selection reflects images documenting events and highlighting current issues; however, unlike 2021, this year’s submissions overall seem less emotional and more focused on aesthetics. Both winning images by Marcus Yam and Konstantinos Tsakalidis are of conflict and unrest, but many of the other scenes seem almost idyllic, though often times when you look closer, there was something else happening in the frame that was anything but perfect.

The winner and Photographer of the Year 2022 is Marcus Yam (USA) with his image “Afghanistan’s air force is a rare U.S.-backed success story. It may soon fail.”

Afghanistan’s air force is a rare U.S.-backed success story. It may soon fail. © Marcus Yam

The second-place winner is Debdatta Chakraborty (India), the third-place winner is Konstantinos Tsakalidis (Greece), the fourth-place winner Landry Major (United States) and the fifth-place winner is Rebecca Moseman (United States).

Kebabiyana © Debdatta Chakraborty

The other winning photographers are: Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Antonio Denti (Italy), Eric Seidner (China), Fenqiang Frank Liu (United States), Luca Rotondo (Italy), Paolo Nigris (Switzerland), George Tatakis (Greece), Tariq Zaidi (United Kingdom), Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra (Spain), Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Daria Troitskaia (Italy), Pedro Jarque Krebs (Peru), Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia), Andi Abdul Halil (Indonesia), Anindita Roy (Bangladesh), Annette LeMay Burke (United States), Alessandro Malaguti (Italy), Susan Weiss (United States), Kin Wing Edas Wong (Hong King), Arthur Bauer (Germany), Mauro De Bettio (Italy), Trung Pham Huy (Vietnam), Dovlet Annayev (Germany), Aline Smithson (United States), Assaf Sharon (Israel), Kelly-Ann Bobb (Trinidad and Tobago), Bruno Araluce Courballee-Thevenin (Spain), Diana Cheren Nygren (United States), Eric Kunsman (United States), Mark Duffy (Canada), Paolo Quadrini (Italy), Javier Arcenillas (Spain), Deb Leal (United States), Roland Blum (Liechtenstein), Philip Coburn (United Kingdom) and David Baghdasaryan (France).

The top 5 winners will be awarded $10,000.