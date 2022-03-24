FeaturedSurrealism

Map – existence

Milan

Italy

Afterwords

I have been taking pictures around different cities daily for decades now.
Suddenly, everything starts looking as a map of a place that has no definite name or belonging. The rhythm of the crowd, loneliness, fascination, and tiredness melt together in a swirl.
Many of us experienced some sort of isolation during the pandemic from the daily grind and this looks like a diary about celebration and escape. As the act of shooting in the streets is changing for me, photographs are memory and photocopy of the daily life experience itself.

Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez, class 1974. I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that I forgot. With that simple camera I started to record what was around me. Today not that much has changed in this sense. The photography I love is a daily diary, fragments of pictures, that together mean the sense of my existence, my way of expressing, understand and live life itself, fixing what I want to live again.

