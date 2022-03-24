Map – existence

Afterwords
I have been taking pictures around different cities daily for decades now.
Suddenly, everything starts looking as a map of a place that has no definite name or belonging. The rhythm of the crowd, loneliness, fascination, and tiredness melt together in a swirl.
Many of us experienced some sort of isolation during the pandemic from the daily grind and this looks like a diary about celebration and escape. As the act of shooting in the streets is changing for me, photographs are memory and photocopy of the daily life experience itself.
One Comment
che meraviglia queste immagini, complimenti !