Map – existence

Milan

Italy

Afterwords

I have been taking pictures around different cities daily for decades now.

Suddenly, everything starts looking as a map of a place that has no definite name or belonging. The rhythm of the crowd, loneliness, fascination, and tiredness melt together in a swirl.

Many of us experienced some sort of isolation during the pandemic from the daily grind and this looks like a diary about celebration and escape. As the act of shooting in the streets is changing for me, photographs are memory and photocopy of the daily life experience itself.