Lviv

Ukraine

Only the images of an incredible exodus, like a slow wave. The situation at the front becomes more and more intense and bloody and there population of every part of Ukraine decides, even for a short time in the country towards Europe.

From the Ukrainian station of Lviv to Przemysl / I spent many days traveling among volunteers and ordinary people, soldiers who try to deal with all means an emergency of an epochal dimension.

Lviv Ukraine / Train station 03_10_2022

The volunteer Ukrainian 03_10_2022

Lviv Ukraine / Train station 03_10_2022

Inside the train to Poland

Lviv Ukraine / Train station 03_10_2022

Border to Poland / Ukraine Mostys’ka 03_10_2022 7PM

