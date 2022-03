Kolkata

India

Thirst in my eyes

Thirst in my soul

Yes, thirsty I’m…

The Spring is coming

with a lot of dreams

Can you see the colours?

Can you listen

the colour of my dreams?

Yes, thirsty I’m

Thirst in my soul…

The storm is on the way,

I’m ready for destruction

I don’t care about the end,

I’m loving this resurrection

Yes thirsty I’m

Thirst in my dreams….

Muse: Koyel Das

Photography: Subhajit Naskar

Thirst in Soul

I don’t care about the aftermath

I don’t care about the end

I only dreams for new beginnings

I love this resurrection