Khizri (18 years old)

Khizri is taking his bachelor’s degree in journalism. He writes poetry, prose, sometimes acts as a stand-up comedian. He says that it is difficult to fulfil your potential, especially in a creative industry, if you live in Dagestan. Even if you try to do something, there still will be only a small number of people who will know and support you. Most of the people choose to be skeptical and uncomprehending when it comes to the new, he says. But Khizri believes that despite facing non-acceptance and pressure, “we must go our own way”.