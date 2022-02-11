The gallery continues its 40th anniversary with a firework display of 100 photographs by William Klein: 8 painted contacts, B&W of all his great subjects, many of them unpublished, carefully chosen with his assistants in his studio. With KLEIN + L’ATELIER we celebrate 30 years of companionship with Klein, his 94th birthday, and our 40th anniversary!

© William Klein – Graffiti. Moscou, 1960 (Courtesy Galerie Le Réverbère, Lyon)

Photo Exhibition Details

Title: KLEIN + L’ATELIER

Start Date: 12-03-2022 • End Date: 30-07-2022

Venue: Galerie Le Réverbère (France)