KLEIN + L’ATELIER

11 February 2022
The gallery continues its 40th anniversary with a firework display of 100 photographs by William Klein: 8 painted contacts, B&W of all his great subjects, many of them unpublished, carefully chosen with his assistants in his studio. With KLEIN + L’ATELIER we celebrate 30 years of companionship with Klein, his 94th birthday, and our 40th anniversary!

© William Klein – Graffiti. Moscou, 1960 (Courtesy Galerie Le Réverbère, Lyon)

Title: KLEIN + L’ATELIER
Start Date: 12-03-2022 • End Date: 30-07-2022
Venue: Galerie Le Réverbère (France)

© William Klein – Close Up Harlem, New York, 1954-55 (Courtesy Galerie Le Réverbère, Lyon)
Galerie Le Reverbere

Since 1981, Le Réverbère stands up with stubbornness for contemporary photography and itsvarious expressions, with a keen, demanding and uncompromising outlook inherited from its cofounders, Catherine Dérioz and Jacques Damez.

