A sound mind in a sound body

Purulia

India

The Sabar people are one of the Adivasi of Munda ethnic group tribe who live mainly in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal of India. During the British period, they were classed as one of the ‘criminal tribes’. Purulia district in West Bengal where shabar community lives in remote villages. No one cares for the development of Shabar people since the independence. They have no land , no such work. Also the dry land of Purulia made them more poorer. Children of Shabar tribe have no future. Immense poverty and lack of education took away their childhood. But the situation is slowly changing, some people have unitedly come forward so that the course of lives of shabar people can be improved and brought back to the mainstream. Now the children are getting education and food. The Photograph shows them learning Karate from trainers in a wide open field. Trainers demonstrate them a full powered kick. Hope the children will become fully developed through study as well as physical exercise.