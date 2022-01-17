One Photo Story

Neighbour

Photo of Maria Bartosh Maria Bartosh17 January 2022
0 62

09/01/2022

Крево

Belarus

The photo was taken in the village of Krevo on 9.01.2022.
In this portrait, a young man living in the village of Krevo. He is 35 years old. He lives with his mom. His name is Sergey. Despite his relatively young age, he has passed a difficult path. Heavy and sad. He was born in the Polish–bordering city of Brest. Sergey’s father was a military man, his mother was a housewife. The father drank heavily and beat his wife. She took little Sergei and secretly left. However, no one was waiting for them anywhere. The money taken for the first time quickly ran out. The mother gave Sergei to an orphanage
This is just a brief description of the fate of the person in the portrait. An interesting person, with his own unique life story. Sergei’s story must be told. The portrait I presented is an introduction, a beginning…

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Maria Bartosh Maria Bartosh17 January 2022
0 62
Photo of Maria Bartosh

Maria Bartosh

My name is Maria Bartosz. I am 35 years old. I am very passionate about photography. But I’m not doing it professionally yet. I am at the beginning of my career.

Related Articles

Cheslav rides on a…

7 December 2021

About loyalty and love

19 October 2021

Windows (Behind the glass)

16 October 2021

Do not lock children…

24 September 2021

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button