Крево

Belarus

The photo was taken in the village of Krevo on 9.01.2022.

In this portrait, a young man living in the village of Krevo. He is 35 years old. He lives with his mom. His name is Sergey. Despite his relatively young age, he has passed a difficult path. Heavy and sad. He was born in the Polish–bordering city of Brest. Sergey’s father was a military man, his mother was a housewife. The father drank heavily and beat his wife. She took little Sergei and secretly left. However, no one was waiting for them anywhere. The money taken for the first time quickly ran out. The mother gave Sergei to an orphanage…

This is just a brief description of the fate of the person in the portrait. An interesting person, with his own unique life story. Sergei’s story must be told. The portrait I presented is an introduction, a beginning…