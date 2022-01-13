Documentary

Iraq, beyond the shores

Photo of Maxime Crozet Maxime Crozet13 January 2022
Iraq

From the banks of the Tigris and the Euphrates, from the Chatt-el Arab (“The Arabian shore”) to the mountains of Kurdistan, Iraq, after 30 years of disaster, is today facing many social, economic and political issues, the continuing security threats and growing ecological challenges. From beyond the shores … these are the murmurs of hope and uncertainty, sometimes of spite, of Arabs and Kurds, refugees and exiles. It is the Mesopotamian swamps that constitute the ultimate wealth of the cradle of ancient Sumerian and Assyrian civilizations, threatened by drought and water scarcity. It is the song of Najmadin from the top of his Kurdish village, on the Iranian border of the land of Hawraman.

These are the stories of families and villagers harassed by ISIS, the dreams and disillusions of young people looking for a future. Sometimes desolation. It is the silence of the ravaged alleys of old Mosul, the resistance and determination of the Peshmerga (“Those who face death”). It is the religious fervor of the holy cities of Nadjaf and Kerbala, or the devastated archaeological sites and ancient cities under threat … After the storm, what remains of the Land of the Two Rivers?

Kerbala, Iraq – November 2021
Mossul, Iraq – November 2021
Mossul, Iraq – November 2021
Chibayish, Iraq – November 2021
Samarra, Iraq – November 2021
Babylon, Iraq – November 2021
Mossul, Iraq – November 2021
Najaf, Iraq – November 2021
Halabja Province, Kurdistan Region, Iraq – December 2021
Said Sadiq, Kurdistan Region, Iraq – December 2021
Photo of Maxime Crozet

Maxime Crozet

Maxime Crozet est photographe voyageur. C'est au cours de ses longs et riches périples que sa passion pour la photographie s'est développée, jusqu'à prendre une place centrale dans sa manière d'explorer le monde. À travers ses clichés, issus de la richesse de ses rencontres, son regard nomade illustre la diversité anthropologique, documentaire ou encore affective du portrait et son travail s'articule autour des thèmes de l'errance, de l'identité et des frontières.

