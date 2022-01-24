Documentary

Forbidden Era

Photo of Maria Kanata Maria Kanata24 January 2022
Human rights are diminishing…
World political power turns against the ideals of the Enlightenment, seeking to turn man into a beast…
Freedom -as it was established from the time of the Enlightenment until today, is driven to execution.

No Rights

The fact that the authorities insist on obligatory rules leading to stalemate and require from people numerous certificates in order to allow them the right to a “normal life”, proves beyond any doubt, that they are no longer concerned about the public health but their own agenda.

Restriction

The illusions are gone.
What is the point of dividing society when we are all in the same position?
Compliance and, eventually, submission to power is the goal.
No matter how dark and ominous the future may seem, there are multiple sunbeams of freedom, which stubbornly resist the existing current of the authoritarian, against any totalitarianism.

Scanned

The imagination, the intelligence, the diversity, the artistic creation and the freedom, are dangerous elements for the power.
The days to come will confirm it.

QR-Code
No discriminations
Invisible
Exclusion
Isolation
Cansel
cansel
Support PRIVATE
Photo of Maria Kanata

Maria Kanata

I grew up in Amfissa in the Delphi area, in an atmosphere full of art with a father who was a painter, so it was almost inevitable to follow in his footsteps. I studied sculpture and ceramics in Italy and worked for several years teaching art at school. Photography has entered my life in recent years and I am passionate about it. Through it I try to capture my thoughts and get inspired from my subject and the socio-political environment. The political meaning in photography in our time and the way we can contribute through the image to the presentation of reality with honesty without embellishment but with empathy, is our duty. The crisis in Greece and the situation in the whole country are issues that both concern me and affect me. My subjects are mainly about day life and the need of people. About living in an environment that is constantly being degraded.

