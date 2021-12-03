All About Photo is pleased to present ‘When the Trees Are Gone’ by Diana Cheren Nguyen

Amanda Smith and Kevin Tully, are the curators for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the months of December 2021 and includes eighteen photographs from the series ‘When the Trees Are Gone’

When the Trees Are Gone

Surroundings play a dominant role in shaping experience. Each image in this series is a composite of three separate original images: one of someone enjoying leisure at the beach, a cityscape, and a photograph of dramatic weather as seen from my back porch. Separately, they are subjects I love to photograph for their beauty and the awe they inspire in me. Together they tell a story of city dwellers searching for moments of relief in a world shaped by climate change, and the struggle to find a balance between an environment in crisis and manmade structures.

My work as a photographer is the culmination of a life-long investment in the power of art and visual culture to shape and influence social change. The power of photography that has been manipulated lies in our inclination to believe what we see in the image as a reality. These images make concrete neither reality nor the future, but one possible future. While they have an apocalyptic tone, they are inspired also by humor. Ultimately, this work is not pessimistic. I am hopeful that, as many urban planners and landscape architects are already doing, we can develop more sustainable and resilient community oriented cities. (Diana Cheren Nguyen)

Hey Down There, 2019

Gas Station, 2019

Photo Exhibition: When the Trees Are Gone by Diana Cheren Nguyen

Start Date: 01-12-2021 • End Date: 31-12-2021

Venue: All About Photo (United States)