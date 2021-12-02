The Grandeur of The Minar – Heritage Walk at Qutub Minar

I call myself a Delhite but I am so unaware of my beautiful city, a city that makes me fall love with it more each day. One of the beautiful structure that can be seen or rather felt is ‘Qutub Minar’. The history behind the monument is so fascinating that one would love to revisit again and again.

The Quwwat-ul-Islam

Thanks to Parul Tanwar for organising the walk. Apart from the main Minar, the Qutub complex has so much to offer. The story of patriarchy, cross cultural remains, strong amalgamation of religions, the emotions behind the characters, the power, the grandeur… all can be felt. It makes one feel close to the city. Visiting the monument especially during cold winter evening is certainly a delight. The freshness of the grass and the petrichor makes you fall in love with the nature. Each image is a story in itself, a story that make one live the era from the eyes of a curious traveller.

Event: Heritage Walk at Qutub Minar • Date: 27-11-2021

Venue: Qutub Complex • Website: delhitourism.gov.in/

Address: Mehrauli, New Delhi 110030, India