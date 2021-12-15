One Photo Story

Subz Burj – visible yet invisible

Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma15 December 2021
0 40

04/12/2021

New Delhi

India

Despite being so very visible, so familiar, this tomb can’t even be identified by most people. ‘Sabz’ is the Urdu word for ‘green’; ‘burj’ is ‘tower’. ‘Sabz Burj’ therefore would mean ‘green tower’. Nobody knows who is buried in the Sabz Burj, but the tomb dates back to the early years of Mughal rule, in the 16th century. Whoever this person was, he was almost certainly someone of consequence, because the tomb is so lavishly decorated.

The monument stands tall in the middle of the road and might be seen as a distraction for some, because had it not been there, one would have a straight road. For others, it might be a source of treat to the eyes with the beauty it carries. The colours of the monument can be a moment of joy for travellers who might be in a state of frustration after a day’s hectic work. What the monument is, can be unfolded by the observer only.

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma15 December 2021
0 40
Photo of Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma

I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'

Related Articles

The stars are his bones

12 December 2021

Teacher as a Cheerleader

11 December 2021

Humayun’s Tomb- footprints of history on pages of time

8 December 2021

The Grandeur of The Minar – Heritage Walk at Qutub Minar

2 December 2021

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button