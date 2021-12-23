All About Photo Awards 2022 – The Mind’s Eye

Our 7th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration. In reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson’s photo essay, The Mind’s Eye investigates the depth and thoughts behind each image.

“To take photographs means to recognize – simultaneously and within a fraction of a second – both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye and one’s heart on the same axis”. Henri Cartier-Bresson

Winners will receive $10,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

The grand prize is $5,000, the 2nd prize is $2,000, the 3rd prize is $1,500, the 4th prize is $1,000 and the 5th prize is $500!

All winners will have their work published/showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, Newsletter, social media and featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”.

In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com

Jurors:

Ian Berry: Photographer, Magnum Photos

Paula Tognarelli: Executive Director and Curator Griffin Museum of Photography

Manfred Baumann: Photographer, Leica

Giuseppe Oliverio: Founder and Director PHmuseum

Tom Price: Photographer, filmmaker & writer, Winner All About Photo Awards 2021

Ann Jastrab: Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA.

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel: Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo

PRIZES:

First Place Winner

Cash Prize: $5,000 (US Dollars).

All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2022

Exclusive interview published on All About Photo

Portfolio permanently exhibited on All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Second Place Winner

Cash Prize: $2,000 (US Dollars).

Portfolio published on All About Photo

Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Third Place Winner

Cash Prize: $1,500 (US Dollars).

Portfolio published on All About Photo

Portfolio published on All About Photo

Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Fourth Place Winner

Cash Prize: $1,000 (US Dollars).

Portfolio published on All About Photo

Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Fifth Place Winner

Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).

Portfolio published on All About Photo

Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Winning work showcased in our Newsletter

Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

Merit

The next thirty-five winners (ranked from 6 to 40) will have one of their photographs showcased on All About Photo website, newsletter and social media platforms

Winning work will be featured in the printed AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”

In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com

Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world

International Photography Awards: All About Photo Awards 2022

Start Date: 21-12-2021 • End Date: 01-02-2022

Venue: All About Photo (United States)