All About Photo Awards 2022 – The Mind’s Eye
Our 7th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration. In reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson’s photo essay, The Mind’s Eye investigates the depth and thoughts behind each image.
“To take photographs means to recognize – simultaneously and within a fraction of a second – both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye and one’s heart on the same axis”.Henri Cartier-Bresson
Winners will receive $10,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.
The grand prize is $5,000, the 2nd prize is $2,000, the 3rd prize is $1,500, the 4th prize is $1,000 and the 5th prize is $500!
All winners will have their work published/showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, Newsletter, social media and featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”.
In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com
Jurors:
Ian Berry: Photographer, Magnum Photos
Paula Tognarelli: Executive Director and Curator Griffin Museum of Photography
Manfred Baumann: Photographer, Leica
Giuseppe Oliverio: Founder and Director PHmuseum
Tom Price: Photographer, filmmaker & writer, Winner All About Photo Awards 2021
Ann Jastrab: Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA.
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel: Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo
PRIZES:
First Place Winner
Cash Prize: $5,000 (US Dollars).
All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2022
Exclusive interview published on All About Photo
Portfolio permanently exhibited on All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Second Place Winner
Cash Prize: $2,000 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Third Place Winner
Cash Prize: $1,500 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Fourth Place Winner
Cash Prize: $1,000 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Fifth Place Winner
Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Merit
The next thirty-five winners (ranked from 6 to 40) will have one of their photographs showcased on All About Photo website, newsletter and social media platforms
Winning work will be featured in the printed AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2022”
In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
International Photography Awards: All About Photo Awards 2022
Start Date: 21-12-2021 • End Date: 01-02-2022
Venue: All About Photo (United States)