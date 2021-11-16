Photo Book

“Uno” by Simona Ghizzoni, a photozine published by Monkeyphoto

Photo of Monkeyphoto Zine Monkeyphoto Zine16 November 2021
0 91

“I am obsessed with the vertigo that is created when we sense that the habitual / natural order of things has been undermined. A slight tear in the fabric of the visible world. It is an aged world, with cracks and fissures, dust. There are parts as thin as glass plates, too thin to walk on.
And finally, there is the ambiguity of objects: life and death, desire and reality, human and animal get blurred.
UNO is the first unit of a series, indivisible, but it is also the dimension of solitude that self-portraiture requires.”

Simona Ghizzoni

Uno – Simona Ghizzoni

Photo Book
Book Title: Uno
Author’s name: Simona Ghizzoni
Year of Publication: 2021
Page Count: 44
Size: 22,5x30cm
Cover Price: 18€
Book’s webpage: https://monkeyphoto.org
Publisher: Monkeyphoto

Buy this book on

monkeyphoto.org
Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Monkeyphoto Zine Monkeyphoto Zine16 November 2021
0 91
Photo of Monkeyphoto Zine

Monkeyphoto Zine

MONKEYPHOTO is a four-handed photographic project by Alessandro Ciccarelli and Danilo Palmisano, currently working on periodical photographic zines. Monkeyphoto is proudly one of the founders of Funzilla, Rome Photozine Festival. For info about the services, submissions or any further info please fell free to contact us…

Related Articles

A trilogy of unusual architectures

10 December 2020

Tokyo-19 rivista fotografica

4 September 2020

Xinjiang, identités en sursis

19 August 2020

Subway Zen

21 February 2020

Leave your opinion:

Back to top button