Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova23 November 2021
15/11/2021

Yekaterinburg

Russia

The world of ordinary things stops time in still lifes. Composition, texture, light and color create intelligent photography. Any object of the surrounding world can be simplified to a geometric body, for example, a ball, an oval, a square. The location of objects in the picture is visually related to the shape. These pears are very funny, as if they are talking to each other, to the space and the viewer.

Questions of form and content are a philosophical theme that reflects the essence of artistry. Idea, aesthetics, technique are the basis for contemplation. In contemporary still life, ordinary objects in the photographs reflect the mood, state in the moment, balance in business. Pears acquire self-identification. This is not about the kitchen, this is about the meaning.

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

