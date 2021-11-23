Yekaterinburg

Russia

The world of ordinary things stops time in still lifes. Composition, texture, light and color create intelligent photography. Any object of the surrounding world can be simplified to a geometric body, for example, a ball, an oval, a square. The location of objects in the picture is visually related to the shape. These pears are very funny, as if they are talking to each other, to the space and the viewer.

Questions of form and content are a philosophical theme that reflects the essence of artistry. Idea, aesthetics, technique are the basis for contemplation. In contemporary still life, ordinary objects in the photographs reflect the mood, state in the moment, balance in business. Pears acquire self-identification. This is not about the kitchen, this is about the meaning.