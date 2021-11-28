One Photo Story

The soul of the garden

Photo of Ines Di Biasio Ines Di Biasio28 November 2021
0 65

13/10/2020

Piedimonte di Sessa Aurunca

Italy

I’m Ines Di Biasio, I live in a small town in Italy. The photo was taken in my garden of my house, with the demonstration that you don’t have to go that far to create great things, the beauty is here.

