The Crow (Saint-Petersburg life during Covid-19 pandemic)

Saint-Petersburg

Russia

All the pictures were taken in Saint-Petersburg, Russia in 2020-2021, winter. All were shot on film, using a simple Pentax espio 140 point and shoot camera, which I’ve bought for cold winter weather but found it’s built in flash and size very useful for all other conditions.

The idea was to document everyday life in the city during pandemic times, and the locations included: underground concerts, empty streets, people in strange conditions and people trying to escape from the virus on the city outskirts, etc.

In the end I got a quite surrealistic portrait of the half-emptied city with deranged people and nearly abandoned streets.

The districts and places I used to shoot include: South-West, Vasilievsky Island, Aviagorodok, Ozerki, Elizarovskaya; Griboyedoff, Mod and Lastochka clubs.

Actually there are more pictures in the project. I’ve selected 10 that for now, I think, represent it best.

Most of the people in the pictures are my friends. I’m thankful to them for the support in such strange and hard times.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – March 2021, Aviagorodok

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – February 2021, Griboedoff club

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – January 2021, Elizarovskaya

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – January 2021, Gulf of Finland

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – March 2021, Ozerki

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – January 2021, Matilda’s studio

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – January 2021, Elizarovskaya

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – January 2021, Elizarovskaya

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – January 2021, Gulf of Finland

Saint-Petersburg, Russia – March 2021, Ozerki