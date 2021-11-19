Fresh Morning

While driving to work, we are so occupied with the events that happen and how the day is going to be. This was a normal day for me, when I came across these flowers near a roadside tea-stall. these flowers made me stop my car and remind me that whatever comes in life, one must have freshness of thoughts. The colours were so attractive that for few minutes I felt so calm and serene and it urged me sit there and observe this beautiful creation of nature.
Rahul Sharma
I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'
