Fresh Morning

India

While driving to work, we are so occupied with the events that happen and how the day is going to be. This was a normal day for me, when I came across these flowers near a roadside tea-stall. these flowers made me stop my car and remind me that whatever comes in life, one must have freshness of thoughts. The colours were so attractive that for few minutes I felt so calm and serene and it urged me sit there and observe this beautiful creation of nature.