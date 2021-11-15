Celebration of Chhaath, an ancient Hindu Vedic Festival

Kolkata

India

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to the Indian subcontinent, more specifically, the Indian states of Bihar,and, Jharkhand,Uttar Pradesh and the southern parts of Nepal and West Bengal. In Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal many Bihari celebrate chhaath every year.

Prayers during Chhath puja are dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, to show gratitude and thankfulness for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. Chhathi Maiya, the mother goddess and Sun’s sister, is worshipped as the Goddess of the festival. Chhath means six, implying that this festival is celebrated on the sixth day in the month of Kartika. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the God of light, as he is considered the life force that binds the universe and gives energy to all living things.

Devotees perform rituals and prayers that span over a period of 4 days. Fasting is the most significant part of the festival and the people who observe a fast on this day are referred to as ‘Vrati’. This festival is one of the few Hindu celebrations where there is no idolatry involved. It is dedicated solely to the worship of Shashti Mata and the Sun God Surya, along with his consorts Usha and Pratyusha, the Vedic Goddesses of Dawn and Dusk respectively. It is believed that the true source of the Surya are his wives, Usha and Pratyusha.

The most important aspect of Chhath Puja is its simplicity, purity and favour of the people. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great joy and zeal especially where is the existence of the Bihari People and their relatives. Its popularity has reached in every nook and corner of our country as well as in abroad.

Kolkata, 10 November 2021

