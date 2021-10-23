Documentary

Number 3 became truly magical for me

A balance between past, present and future

Photo of Elena Sakurova Elena Sakurova23 October 2021
0 50

Кarmaskalinsky districts, Karmaskali,

Russia

The number three is considered special in many cultures and Russian is not an exception. We all remember folktales from childhood: three heads of the Zmey Gorynich, Thirty-Three Bogatyrs, three ways at a fork. Father has three sons. Main character goes through three challenges.

Knock three times so as not to jinx. Spit over your shoulder three times. Take three attempts to deal with the difficulty.

They say if a father has three daughters, then he goes to heaven…

My dad is the younger brother of three sons, he has three daughters, and I am the elder. My husband is also the youngest of three brothers. At the age of 33 I became a mother and triplet girls were born.

Number 3 became truly magical for me. In it, there is a balance between past, present and future. There is communication, continuity and variability. There is a miracle when life becomes alike an old folktale.

Ufa, Russia – april 2017. My children (photo taken by the doctor).
Ufa, Russia-October 2021

PRIVATE photo review

The photographic storytelling
The written portion
The use of captions

PRIVATE score

Photo essay review, by PRIVATE

User Rating: 5 ( 2 votes)
Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Elena Sakurova Elena Sakurova23 October 2021
0 50
Photo of Elena Sakurova

Elena Sakurova

The main subject of Elena's art is motherhood. The author finds her inspiration in her triplet daughters. Elena takes everyday life portraits watching her children growing. Her photography is a story about children’s relationship, about sisters’ closeness, about their childhood. In 2021 Elena made a project about connection between a woman and nature, beauty of female body and motherhood.

Related Articles

Creator of life

21 October 2021

What is life in the commuter town of ​​the post-Soviet space?

18 October 2021

Windows (Behind the glass)

16 October 2021

The apple never falls far from the tree

15 October 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button