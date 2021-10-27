Nocturnes
Essay on Silence
I have taken these images in a few months during this year. At the beginning I had no idea of the reason to photograph overnight: I simply wanted to take uncommon images of non-touristic places, those places you pass by and go during the day, without noticing much. But after collecting few shots, I found that I had reached other aspects: one was the solitude, the other was the silence.
Solitude and silence are generally refused by our society, but we all need to re-consider them as important parts of our life. I found my own acceptation of them very important, so that, however the photos have come out, these months have not been spent in vain.