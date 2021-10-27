Intimacy

Nocturnes

Essay on Silence

Photo of Ruggero Passeri Ruggero Passeri27 October 2021
Roma

Italy

I have taken these images in a few months during this year. At the beginning I had no idea of the reason to photograph overnight: I simply wanted to take uncommon images of non-touristic places, those places you pass by and go during the day, without noticing much. But after collecting few shots, I found that I had  reached other aspects: one was the solitude, the other was the silence.

Solitude and silence are generally refused by our society, but we all need to re-consider them as important parts of our life. I found my own acceptation of them very important, so that, however the photos have come out, these months have not been spent in vain.

Train Station “Campi Sportivi”, Rome
Piazzale dei Militari Caduti nei Lager, Roma
Piazzale G. Tupini, EUR, Rome
Old ferry ashore, Lungotevere, Rome
Underpass, La Romanina, Rome south.
Photo booth, Villaggio Olimpico, Rome
Open theatre, Corviale, Rome
Largo di Pietralata, Pietralata, Rome
Former UCI Cinema Marconi, Lungotevere Gassman, Rome
Public garden, Viale Ciamarra, Rome south
