Inter – connection

Photo of Roberta Pastore Roberta Pastore12 October 2021
Rome

Italy

Connect with your body to the external environment through geometries and lines that similarly represent us, being one with the world, the city , the road.
The connection between two systems that in their own way pulsate differently but that enter in interaction anyway.
An exchange of energy that is engine and thrust to re-emerge in particular moments of my life.

Rome, Italy – october 2020

I'm born to Rome in the 1965. Photography is the passion of my life, it has helped me to go through some difficult moments and I have come to consider it as a “cure”. By the means of photography and of the photographic projects of mine I have started an analysis about the relationship with myself and about the problems one has to face living in our industrialized society.

