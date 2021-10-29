In the Name of God
Life under a violent male regime, in which women have no independence or basic rights – brings many citizens to flee Afghanistan all the way to Europe, in order to restore basic human security and a worthy future for themselves and for their children.
Every year, thousands of Afghan women arrive at the biggest refugee camp located on the Greek island of Lesbos, after a long and dangerous journey that usually goes through Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, and Greece. Crowded in rubber boats and endangering the lives of their children – they run away from the impossible struggle in their country and end up in an ongoing struggle of a different kind. But a sense of security seems to be worth the effort, even if it means living without a home. It is an endless story, but one can always find a glimmer of hope for a decent life.
I arrived on the island of Lesbos, not long after Moria camp had completely burned down and thousands of refugees were left homeless. I met those brave women and young girls after they went through another crisis. ‘In the name of God’ brings their stories.
