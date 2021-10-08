Eyes and glances tell stories
The eyes tell stories even when the lips are silent.
In the series of photographs that I present here I focused on the eyes, the looks.
In some I have tried to grasp the impression of fleeting relationships that arise between strangers when one meets casually without a word being said.
In others I have tried to represent a situation through the expressions of the eyes.
They are the eyes in fact that tell a story. Each of these photos is in common with the others by the game of looks, which can be subtle, almost imperceptible, explicit or absent.
These are the moments in which the subject turns his gaze towards someone else, towards the photographer, towards nothingness, and creates a precarious balance, a moment of suspension, veiled with melancholy for its inevitable imminent breaking.
