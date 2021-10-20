Other News

Darkroom and workspace chance in Milan

Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez Follow on Twitter 20 October 2021
0 61

Hello, this news is to point a new chance for photographers in the area of Milan (but not restricted to them) to use a darkroom and workspace in Milan, Navigli area.

The space is a little dream I had for years, I converted a basement in a working area with darkroom, scanner (epson V800) and digital printer. There’s a small exhibition area and tables for working.

We can process black and white film too and help you realize proofs, contacts and final prints or scans of your work.

It’s starting in these weeks and already going, plan is to keep costs covered but keeping it accessible for helping the analog world going on in a friendly way.

If you may be interested you can find some informations here.

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez Follow on Twitter 20 October 2021
0 61
Photo of Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez, class 1974. I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that I forgot. With that simple camera I started to record what was around me. Today not that much has changed in this sense. The photography I love is a daily diary, fragments of pictures, that together mean the sense of my existence, my way of expressing, understand and live life itself, fixing what I want to live again.

Related Articles

Leaves on a windy afternoon

20 October 2021

Rising star

19 October 2021

Cops, closely followed

19 October 2021

Special place, in contact with nature

14 October 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button