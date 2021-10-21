Documentary

Creator of life

You can't just live

Mila Mokina-Khairullova
21 October 2021
Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Alapaevsk

Russia

Creation is an innate need, the main condition of life balance. You can’t just live. It’s boring without creativity. Over time, the routine can completely absorb. You definitely need a creative approach to everything. Freedom of self-expression manifests it self in the relation to the world, in the ability to create. It gives wings behind your back, motivation, inspiration.

From the point of view of history, man is a creator. He himself creates the necessary conditions for existence. The subject of creativity is not only an individual person, for example, a photographer, artist, musician, poet, but all of humanity. The object of creation is real fragments of being and the whole world as a whole.

The results of creativity are always embodied in a formof a sign. These are works of art, inventions, photography, installations, music, pedagogy, sports, everyday things, social, play and much more.

Knowledge and skills are not the main thing in humancreativity. This is just an area of the subconscious. Mastering occurs due to quick logic, mind. To think creatively is to intuitively perceive images and give them life in the human world.

There is no point in driving yourself into a cage. Loving yourself is a criterion for healthy egoism. Andthis means you need to find something to your liking. Life is impossible without creativity. At first, not everything may work out. But, gradually the quantity develops into quality. The main thing is to allow yourself to be a creator of your own life.

Ufa, Nugush reservoir, Republic of Bashkortastan, Russia. August 2020
Yekaterinburg, Russia. August 2020
Yekaterinburg, Russia. August 2020
Yekaterinburg, Russia. August 2020
Yekaterinburg, Russia. April 2020
Yekaterinburg, Russia. November 2020
Yekaterinburg, Russia. April 2020
Alapaevsk, Russia. December 2020
Yekaterinburg-Alapaevsk, Russia. November 2020
Ufa, Nugush reservoir, Republic of Bashkortastan, Russia. August 2020

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

