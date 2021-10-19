Documentary

Cops, closely followed

Photo of Lorenzo Cerbone Lorenzo Cerbone19 October 2021
5 110

Trieste

Italy

Policemen.
The vision we have of them seems simple. From the outside, through the media, watching movies or TV series. But spending time there, having the opportunity to take pictures on patrol, closely following meetings and solving problems changes the way you look. Even a pizza eaten in the office becomes an opportunity to breathe humanity and even fragility at times.

What vision do you have? you have to be ready to change it, otherwise it is not valid. Does not work.

From morning to morning you discover a very complex machine that does not always have the necessary resources, sometimes inventing solutions based on the positive will of the human factor. I met a boss (Il Questore GP) who left his delicate position of responsibility not even for a minute, not even during the first hard lockdown in March 2020, or after the bloody shooting of a criminal who left the policemen on the ground P. R. and M. D.
And an icon for me, the dog Meggie. Below the photos and memories left just for the two policemen killed. As if to guard their memory.
An incredible experience, full of humanity. And a look, at the end of the work, and now that I am editing it even though months have passed, always in the making.

Trieste, May 18, 2020 – even the cops are hungry.
Trieste, May 18 2020 – in action.
Trieste, May 20 2020 – the greeting invented by the epidemic.
Trieste, May 21 2020  – cleaning has become sanitization.
Trieste, May 21 2020 – protected patrolling.
Trieste, May 22 2020 – the Balkan route never stops.
Trieste, May 28 2020 – new forms of meeting, and socialization
Trieste, May 28 2020 – cops in action
Trieste, May 28 2020 – A gaze in a dream for a moment.

PRIVATE photo review

The photographic storytelling
The written portion
The use of captions

PRIVATE score

Photo essay review, by PRIVATE

User Rating: 2.93 ( 2 votes)
Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Lorenzo Cerbone Lorenzo Cerbone19 October 2021
5 110
Photo of Lorenzo Cerbone

Lorenzo Cerbone

I like to tell stories. Mine too. I always ask myself, taking a photo, what my vision of the world is, and what I portray. Without excuses, but with my point of view. Good or bad it is.

Related Articles

Rising star

19 October 2021

Special place, in contact with nature

14 October 2021

Inter – connection

12 October 2021

Eyes and glances tell stories

8 October 2021

5 Comments

  1. I particularly like this photographic story, both for the originality of the story told and for the time it tells. Maybe we had only seen this in science fiction movies or read in stories like Isaac Asimov would have been able to write. However, it is not easy to photograph in situations like these.
    In these shots there is a way of telling through the details, often the faces are not visible, but the emotion of those moments arrives the same to the viewer.
    The image that struck me the most is “A gaze in a dream for a moment”, there in the policeman’s face, even if half covered, there is all the tension of that moment, his eyes speak…

    Reply

    2. Thanks Roberta, the moment was difficult for everyone, I almost felt privileged to be able to go out during the lockdown, while everyone was at home. The city was surreal, empty and silent. And seeing the policemen continue in a new and uncertain situation, laid bare their fragility and mine.

      Reply

  2. Variazioni sull’impossibile
    Il film “Ariaferma” ci suggerisce che viviamo e respiriamo la stessa “aria”, così per i poliziotti del servizio fotografico!
    I nostri destini sono “intrecciati” tra chi “vigila”e chi è “vigilato”.
    L’umanità deve essere la molla interiore che muove tutto accompagnata dalla responsabilita’ del ruolo. I ruoli non devono creare “muri” ma passaggi, comprensione dell’alterità, problemi da affrontare, ascolto!

    Reply

    1. Di certo abbiamo imparato l’imponderabilità. Il tempo è misurabile solo nella convenzione. Lo spazio nella sua dimensione. La conseguenza è che ci poniamo nella sicurezza della misura, e quando un elemento distrae la certezza rimaniamo noi, come siamo. E nel “come siamo” emergiamo.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button