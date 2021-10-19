Trieste

Italy

Policemen.

The vision we have of them seems simple. From the outside, through the media, watching movies or TV series. But spending time there, having the opportunity to take pictures on patrol, closely following meetings and solving problems changes the way you look. Even a pizza eaten in the office becomes an opportunity to breathe humanity and even fragility at times.

What vision do you have? you have to be ready to change it, otherwise it is not valid. Does not work.

From morning to morning you discover a very complex machine that does not always have the necessary resources, sometimes inventing solutions based on the positive will of the human factor. I met a boss (Il Questore GP) who left his delicate position of responsibility not even for a minute, not even during the first hard lockdown in March 2020, or after the bloody shooting of a criminal who left the policemen on the ground P. R. and M. D.

And an icon for me, the dog Meggie. Below the photos and memories left just for the two policemen killed. As if to guard their memory.

An incredible experience, full of humanity. And a look, at the end of the work, and now that I am editing it even though months have passed, always in the making.

Trieste, May 18, 2020 – even the cops are hungry.

Trieste, May 18 2020 – in action.

Trieste, May 20 2020 – the greeting invented by the epidemic.

Trieste, May 21 2020 – cleaning has become sanitization.

Trieste, May 21 2020 – protected patrolling.

Trieste, May 22 2020 – the Balkan route never stops.

Trieste, May 28 2020 – new forms of meeting, and socialization

Trieste, May 28 2020 – cops in action

Trieste, May 28 2020 – A gaze in a dream for a moment.