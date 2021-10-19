Cops, closely followed
Policemen.
The vision we have of them seems simple. From the outside, through the media, watching movies or TV series. But spending time there, having the opportunity to take pictures on patrol, closely following meetings and solving problems changes the way you look. Even a pizza eaten in the office becomes an opportunity to breathe humanity and even fragility at times.
What vision do you have? you have to be ready to change it, otherwise it is not valid. Does not work.
From morning to morning you discover a very complex machine that does not always have the necessary resources, sometimes inventing solutions based on the positive will of the human factor. I met a boss (Il Questore GP) who left his delicate position of responsibility not even for a minute, not even during the first hard lockdown in March 2020, or after the bloody shooting of a criminal who left the policemen on the ground P. R. and M. D.
And an icon for me, the dog Meggie. Below the photos and memories left just for the two policemen killed. As if to guard their memory.
An incredible experience, full of humanity. And a look, at the end of the work, and now that I am editing it even though months have passed, always in the making.
PRIVATE photo review
The photographic storytelling
The written portion
The use of captions
PRIVATE score
Photo essay review, by PRIVATE
5 Comments
I particularly like this photographic story, both for the originality of the story told and for the time it tells. Maybe we had only seen this in science fiction movies or read in stories like Isaac Asimov would have been able to write. However, it is not easy to photograph in situations like these.
In these shots there is a way of telling through the details, often the faces are not visible, but the emotion of those moments arrives the same to the viewer.
The image that struck me the most is “A gaze in a dream for a moment”, there in the policeman’s face, even if half covered, there is all the tension of that moment, his eyes speak…
I correct myself, the title of the photograph is “Cops in action”
Thanks Roberta, the moment was difficult for everyone, I almost felt privileged to be able to go out during the lockdown, while everyone was at home. The city was surreal, empty and silent. And seeing the policemen continue in a new and uncertain situation, laid bare their fragility and mine.
Variazioni sull’impossibile
Il film “Ariaferma” ci suggerisce che viviamo e respiriamo la stessa “aria”, così per i poliziotti del servizio fotografico!
I nostri destini sono “intrecciati” tra chi “vigila”e chi è “vigilato”.
L’umanità deve essere la molla interiore che muove tutto accompagnata dalla responsabilita’ del ruolo. I ruoli non devono creare “muri” ma passaggi, comprensione dell’alterità, problemi da affrontare, ascolto!
Di certo abbiamo imparato l’imponderabilità. Il tempo è misurabile solo nella convenzione. Lo spazio nella sua dimensione. La conseguenza è che ci poniamo nella sicurezza della misura, e quando un elemento distrae la certezza rimaniamo noi, come siamo. E nel “come siamo” emergiamo.