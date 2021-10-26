Alien presences, a surreal conspiracy theory
For some time now, the city has been pervaded by mysterious, alien presences.
Groups of strange beings, one half resembling small saprophagous dinosaurs, the other half technological chimeras, gather in darkened huddles on the pavements.
Humans ignore them, pretending not to see their swarming in the half-light, not to stumble upon them at every corner.
And there they stand, in small, harmless-looking packs, peering out of the shadows with ill-concealed menace: waiting for their time to come.
They have suddenly appeared from nowhere, as if guided by an external will, menacing aliens in disguise.
This could be the beginning of a laughable conspiracy theory, which I hope I have illustrated well with the photos I am presenting.
I don’t like scooters, I hope to have rendered this dislike for a useless and unsightly object now so fashionable (like conspiracy theories on the other hand) with a pinch of surreal irony: after all, they surround us, I can’t eliminate them, so I might as well make fun of them.
