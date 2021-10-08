Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine – Call for submission “The Original” Issue10

The ORIGINAL issue is a special edition of Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine specifically curated and designed to celebrate the 10th issue of the magazine. With special guests, testimonies, and a rich list of contributors, it will feature international artists and designers to celebrate a fundamental milestone in Al-Tiba9’s history. The ORIGINAL Issue10 Magazine features selected artists, architects, and designers from around the globe with a high focus on contemporary art and those holding a detailed vision of the future.

This upcoming edition will count up to 260 curated pages of artworks, biographies, statements, and interviews with the highest level artists working with a vast range of different mediums in digital arts, photography, painting, architecture, sculpture & installations, film & video art, fashion, interior design, and performance.

After being included in the most important art events, art fairs, exhibitions, and museums, the Al-Tiba9 magazine became a unique space for artists and designers to freely express their artistic vision and – in effect – become the original media themselves. The featured artists will benefit from international exposure to our art network of museums, galleries, art professionals, art dealers, collectors, and art lovers across the globe. In addition, they will be engaged with our readers and followers every day through our social media, website, print, and digital issues.

The ORIGINAL selected artists will also benefit from international exposure thanks to our cultural partners, such as one of the most influential Contemporary Art fairs in the world, ARCOmadrid, and ARCOlisboa. In addition, the magazine will be showcased as a limited edition ArtBook in ArtsLibris Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, and distributed worldwide.

Photo Magazine: Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine | Year of Publication: 2022 | Issue number: 10

