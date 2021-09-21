Two ways of understanding art

Livorno

Italy

On a day of strong wind, on the cliff of Livorno, a small town overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, many photographers gather to take the force of the sea that breaks on the rocks and laps the beautiful Boccale Castle.

The different approach to what is an image stands out in this shot, a couple who portrays themselves with their smartphone in some 70s postcard poses, and a real photographer, with a great tool on the tripod, and covered for resist wind and splashes of water, in search of long exposures, typical techniques of this area.

There are many ways of doing photography, and many ways of thinking about it.

As a photographer I can only appreciate the commitment, sacrifice and time available to those who experience art as it should be lived.