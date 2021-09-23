Gytheio, Laconia

Greece

At Valtaki beach, a little further from Gytheion town, in the southern Peloponnese, a ship rots in the sand. Many stories have been told about it, but the truth is that it was abandoned to its fate. It was in 1980 when it was sailing out of Gytheion when his captain fell ill and had to be taken to hospital. Since then the ship has been abandoned for unknown reasons. Today, he is an attraction for travellers exploring Laconia. A ship, rusting in the waves and sand.

During our journey to the Southern Peloponnese, I had the chance to make some images. Approaching him, I saw his name, it was Dimitrios. Looking carefully inside, I felt a sadness, the waves and the wind had eroded his limbs. Dimitrios must have once been a mighty, beautiful ship.

Approaching the shipwreck.

A rusty ship.

An attraction for travellers.

Taking close-up photos.

Making images of Dimitrios interior.