One Photo Story

Swinging on the rope

Photo of Hieu Tran Hieu Tran22 September 2021
0 48

17/09/2021

Hung Yen

Vietnam

The parks are secured with ropes to prevent trespassing during the COVID-19 lockdown in a small town nearby Hanoi, Vietnam. After a heavy rain during the night, everything becomes crystal clear under morning sunlight. A snail tries to break through by hanging himself on the rope, swinging in the most exhausted but elegant and symmetrical way that one can imagine. That’s the way of nature.

Photo of Hieu Tran

Hieu Tran

