Swinging on the rope

The parks are secured with ropes to prevent trespassing during the COVID-19 lockdown in a small town nearby Hanoi, Vietnam. After a heavy rain during the night, everything becomes crystal clear under morning sunlight. A snail tries to break through by hanging himself on the rope, swinging in the most exhausted but elegant and symmetrical way that one can imagine. That’s the way of nature.
Get PRIVATE Newsletter
New updates each month!
We respect your privacy and will not make your email address available to third parties.
Related Articles
Hanoi lockdown
21 September 2021
Leaving the light of the sun
27 July 2021
Garden in a neglected landscape
12 July 2021
Covid-19, still in place in Bangladesh
10 July 2021
Check AlsoClose
- Two ways of understanding art21 September 2021